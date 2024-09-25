The case for engaging with the Taliban – Southasia Weekly #28

A national task force to recommend safety protocols for healthcare workers will be established in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata that has seen widespread protests. On 22 August, the West Bengal government removed 4 top officials at R G Kar hospital, where the murder occurred, in response to protesters' demands. The Supreme Court hearing has raised serious questions about the delay in registering the unnatural death and securing the crime scene, with the Central Bureau of Investigation claiming that it had been ‘altered.’ While these updates dominate the headlines, the release of a redacted version of the long awaited Hema Committee report on 19 August flew under the radar. The report revealed reports that Malayalam women actors had been subjected to sexual harassment, including soliciting sexual bribes. The Hema Committee report was commissioned after a leading Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted in 2017, but the release of the report was delayed as successive Kerala Chief Ministers claimed that to do so would violate individual privacy.