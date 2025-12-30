Year in review: Ten great Southasian culture stories of 2025

Anupam Debashis Roy’s grandmother once told him that their family was not really Namasudras, a Dalit community, deemed lower than the lowest caste in the Hindu order. They used to be Brahmins, she claimed, but proud and rebellious ones. Some of their ancestors rebelled against the misrule of Laxman Sen, a 12th-century king of the Sena dynasty in Bengal. As a result, they were driven out towards the Sundarban, the mangrove forests of the Ganga delta. While travelling through the Sundarban to get to Khulna, in what is now south-western Bangladesh, their paitas – the white threads that Brahmins wear around their torsos – were torn away by thorny plants. And so they were shunned from Brahmin society.

This story of once being Brahmin empowered him to venture down the road of education. In doing so, he discovers how his family had upended their social destinies by creating their own stories – and, in doing so, created better lives for their children through their mythological and actual battles against caste discrimination and religious prejudice in Bangladesh, East Pakistan and colonial Bengal.