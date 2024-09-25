Ali Riaz on public disillusionment in Bangladesh, nationalist politics as Sri Lanka goes to the polls and more – Southasia Weekly #25

This week, a software engineer in Gurgaon turned the tables on a would-be scammer, leaving netizens in splits. Gaurav Sharan, the engineer in question, received a text message claiming to be from HDFC bank, urging him to update his Personal Account Number through a dodgy looking URL. Recognising the scam, Sharan responded humourously, telling the scammer that the jig was up. Rather than leave it there, he offered to redesign the fake website so that it exactly resembled the HDFC digital banking website, for the low low price of INR 20,000. Not to be outdone, the scammer asked Sharan to share some samples on WhatsApp.