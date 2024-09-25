Anand Patwardhan on the Ram Mandir, Imran Khan's reverse swing and more – Southasia Weekly #01

Shaukat Ahmed Parray, the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala in Indian Punjab, had one pressing concern on 13 February, when police fired teargas at protesting farmers who were demanding better guaranteed prices for their crops. In a missive to police in the neighbouring state of Haryana, Parray requested them not to fire teargas shells into Punjab’s territory. His call to respect the dotted line drew the ire of Haryana’s home minister, Anil Vij, who asked, “Is it the India-Pakistan border?” Vij went on, “Do they mean to say that if anybody kills Haryana police personnel and escapes into Punjab, we can’t chase him and catch him there?”



We didn’t expect to find a kindred spirit in Shri Anil Vij, who seems to share Himal’s traditional aversion to hard borders. We think he might appreciate our Right-Side-Up Map. Does anyone have his postal address?