BJP’s race to a supermajority – Southasia Weekly #118

This week, two journalists from the digital news outlet Adhadhu received prison sentences for defying a gag order handed down from the Maldives’s Criminal Court. This is just the latest incident of repression after the passage of media regulations that allow a government-controlled commission to order for the removal of content or the stripping away of media licenses. In Myanmar too, the junta has been cancelling publishing licenses even as it proclaims that the country has transitioned to civilian rule. All this just weeks after World Press Freedom Day.