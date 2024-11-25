How Hindutva has poisoned Maharashtra's politics – Southasia Weekly #41

This week, as India’s state elections kick off, Imaad ul Hasan unpacks the choices voters face in Maharashtra, where it’s a stand-off between two ideologically incompatible alliances. Hasan writes that politics in Maharashtra have been pushed so far to the right that even progressive voices are endorsing the Maha Vikas Aghadi, formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray.

For our next Podcast of the Week, host of the Southasia Review of Books podcast Shwetha Srikanthan will be talking to Ari Gautier about his latest books in translation, Nocturne Pondicherry and Lakshmi’s Secret Diary, exploring little known histories of French colonialism in India.

We’re also excited to announce our panel for BCIS’ Festival of Ideas, which will be on 29 November from 1 to 3 pm IST. Register here to join the conversation, either online or in-person!