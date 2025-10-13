Dangers of the Israel-Sri Lanka nexus – Southasia Weekly #87

This week saw 24 people lose their lives while attending a candlelight vigil in Myanmar thanks to a paraglider bomb attack, gun-battles along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and eight people arrested in the Maldives at a protest organised by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, while all eyes were on over 40 vessels who collectively tried to break Israel’s cruel aid blockade on Gaza, with Bangladeshi activist and photographer Shahidul Alam among hundreds of activists detained by Israeli military. While each of these stories will make headlines and front pages, there is often less coverage given to the impacts of climate change, especially in the aftermath of a political and economic crisis. That’s why you should support independent Southasian journalism – so we can keep making these connections and keep the spotlight on underreported issues long after they have faded from headlines.