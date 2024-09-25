Journalism in crisis across Southasia, India Out in Bangladesh and more – Southasia Weekly #17

India's Lok Sabha election results held many surprises. Not least, for all the pundits and analysts who confidently predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would sweep the polls with a comfortable majority. For Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director of Axis My India, it was too much. The exit pollster wept on air during India Today's live coverage of the election results, with the startled anchors soothing him, telling him, "You can't get it right every time." Unfortunately, that's exactly the promise that Gupta had made, telling people who had questions to look at their track record (Gupta claimed to have made correct predictions 65 times). More seriously, questions are being raised about whether the Axis My India-India Today exit poll was rigged in order to manipulate the stock market, with opposition MPs asking for an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Now that's certainly something to cry about.