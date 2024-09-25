Modi’s India-Nepal foreign policy, mystery novels in Karachi and more – Southasia Weekly #11
This week at Himal
This week, Amish Mulmi writes about how Modi’s foreign policy has expanded India-Nepal ties, but left border and sociopolitical contests unresolved, in the latest article in our special series, ‘Modi’s India from the Edges,’ which presents regional perspectives on Narendra Modi’s decade in power. Mulmi writes that Kathmandu will have to learn to engage with India on terms that are advantageous to it too, as the two countries seek to deepen regional connectivity.
In the latest episode of the Southasia Review of Books podcast, host Shwetha Srikanthan interviews author Taha Kakar about his latest novel, ‘No Funeral for Nazia’, a mystery novel set in Karachi. The discussion delves into rituals of mourning, gender and class dynamics in Karachi, and Pakistan’s politics, both past and present.
Shivalika Puri writes about why disabled people in India are paying a higher price for accessible housing, despite legislation aimed at improving inclusion and accessibility. Puri writes that most homes and apartments in India aren’t equipped for the needs of disabled people.
We’ll also be kicking off the next edition of Screen Southasia next week, featuring Lyari Notes, directed by Maheen Zia and Miriam Chandy Menacherry. Lyari Notes is a touching coming of age story about music and transcending boundaries. It follows the journey of four girls from Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi, to music school. Sign up to receive the streaming link here, and join us for the Q and A with the directors on 6 May at 6 pm IST (5:30 PM PST).
Independent newsrooms like Himal’s need your support to bring out underrepresented perspectives and underreported stories.
This week in Southasia
Modi uses anti-Muslim rhetoric in Rajasthan rally
On 21 April, while speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched into anti-Muslim hate speech. Charging that the Indian National Congress had granted Muslims ‘first right’ over resources while in power, Modi asked a crowd of BJP supporters whether they wanted their money to be given to ‘infiltrators’. Following the speech, more than 17,000 people signed a petition calling on India’s Election Commission to take action based on Modi’s comments. On 23 April, India’s Election Commission said that they were examining the complaint. Modi made his comments as India votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi is seeking a third five-year term in power, and is widely considered to be the frontrunner in the elections, with results announced on 4 June.
Modi’s speech is only the latest example of the aggressive Hindu nationalism peddled by the ruling BJP following their rise to power. Modi’s previous term has seen the introduction of citizenship laws, a uniform civil code governing civil partnerships, marriage and divorce in Uttarakhand, legislation to prevent religious conversions before marriage, the inauguration of a temple dedicated to Ram on a contested site in Ayodhya, and the use of demolition drives in BJP ruled states, all of which have disproportionately impacted Muslims and low-income groups, including oppressed castes. Analysts have said that Modi’s latest speech is a mark of the impunity he continues to enjoy despite criticism from the opposition and rights groups, with India’s Elections Commission also being accused of allowing the BJP to escape scrutiny. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on India as the vote continues.
Elsewhere in Southasia 📡
Mohammed Muizzu’s party People’s National Congress wins supermajority in Maldives’ parliamentary elections on 21 April, ending months-long political stalemate. Analysts predict growing shift towards China given Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ campaign
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi visits Pakistan, agrees to improve security ties, and visits Sri Lanka to open a hydroelectricity project shortly after escalating tensions with Israel. Argentina asks Pakistan and Sri Lanka to arrest Iran’s Interior Minister who is part of the delegation and wanted for a 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.
In a first, BJP candidate from Surat elected with no contest after eight other candidates withdraw one after another, Congress claims wrong and undue influence exerted after Congress candidate’s nomination rejected for discrepancies in signatures
New report from Afghan Analysts Network highlights disruption to family ties, split villages and economic impact of strict enforcement of the Durand Line, with many traders choosing to cross the border informally
South Asia Bureau Chief for ABC News, Avani Das says she was forced to leave India due to delay in granting visa extension, told reporting on the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar had gone too far. Indian government officials deny allegations.
Myanmar’s military junta retakes Myawaddy from anti-junta armed groups, engaged in fierce battle in Sagaing Region’s Homalin Township. Three civilians killed by junta airstrikes and shelling in Momauk town, while Pa-O Youth Organisation says junta to blame for 66 civilian deaths in southern Shan state in three months of fighting
Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue suspends imports and exports and freezes bank accounts of business conglomerate Abdul Monem Group over misuse of bond facilities and non-payment of duties amounting to BDT 674 crores (USD 61.4 million).
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani visits Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel appeals for safe return of Bipin Joshi, believed to be in Hamas captivity after 7 October attack. Al Thani also visits Bangladesh and signs 10 agreements including the establishment of a Joint Business Council.
Extreme heat forces the closure of schools across Bangladesh, impacting 33 million children, as temperatures soared to 43 degrees celsius.
Colombo District Court blocks appointment of Law and Order Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa as chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former president Maithripala Sirisena also prevented from holding chairman post until case concludes.
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested by Tamil Nadu police last year for circulating alleged false videos of Bihari migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu joins BJP
Only in Southasia!
The word is that Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz Sharif has undergone a lifestyle change since becoming Punjab’s chief minister. This is according to Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, who was speaking on Geo News’ programme Geo Pakistan. Bukhari was also responding to criticism from Pakistan’s social media users that the former prime minister’s daughter had a penchant for expensive, branded clothes. “Maryam [Nawaz] wears normal clothes [whereas] her other clothes are old and date before the general elections,” Bukhari said. A reminder that Pakistan’s general elections were held on 8 February, a whole two months ago. The Information Minister went on to add that Maryam now had a taste for “simple” clothes. Indeed, the sweet and simple life!
From the archive
Workers' yarns (September 2015)
This week marks 11 years since the collapse of Rana Plaza in Bangladesh on 24 April. In light of this, Vijay Prashad’s article from 2015 is worth revisiting. Through a review of Jeremy Seabrook’s ‘The Song of the Shirt’, Prashad argues for a fuller picture of migrant workers’ lives, moving beyond simplistic portrayals of submissiveness and desperation. Prashad compares Seabrook’s work with ‘Chobbish April: Hazaar Praner Chitkar (24th April: outcries of a thousand souls), a book by Pathshala that became a pastiche of the tragedy. Prashad also asks urgent questions on how workers in Bangladesh organise, and what draws them to the streets.