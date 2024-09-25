Modi’s India-Nepal foreign policy, mystery novels in Karachi and more – Southasia Weekly #11

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi visits Pakistan, agrees to improve security ties, and visits Sri Lanka to open a hydroelectricity project shortly after escalating tensions with Israel. Argentina asks Pakistan and Sri Lanka to arrest Iran’s Interior Minister who is part of the delegation and wanted for a 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.

In a first, BJP candidate from Surat elected with no contest after eight other candidates withdraw one after another, Congress claims wrong and undue influence exerted after Congress candidate’s nomination rejected for discrepancies in signatures

New report from Afghan Analysts Network highlights disruption to family ties, split villages and economic impact of strict enforcement of the Durand Line, with many traders choosing to cross the border informally

South Asia Bureau Chief for ABC News, Avani Das says she was forced to leave India due to delay in granting visa extension, told reporting on the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar had gone too far. Indian government officials deny allegations.

Myanmar’s military junta retakes Myawaddy from anti-junta armed groups, engaged in fierce battle in Sagaing Region’s Homalin Township. Three civilians killed by junta airstrikes and shelling in Momauk town, while Pa-O Youth Organisation says junta to blame for 66 civilian deaths in southern Shan state in three months of fighting

Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue suspends imports and exports and freezes bank accounts of business conglomerate Abdul Monem Group over misuse of bond facilities and non-payment of duties amounting to BDT 674 crores (USD 61.4 million).

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani visits Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel appeals for safe return of Bipin Joshi, believed to be in Hamas captivity after 7 October attack. Al Thani also visits Bangladesh and signs 10 agreements including the establishment of a Joint Business Council.

Extreme heat forces the closure of schools across Bangladesh, impacting 33 million children, as temperatures soared to 43 degrees celsius.

Colombo District Court blocks appointment of Law and Order Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa as chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former president Maithripala Sirisena also prevented from holding chairman post until case concludes.