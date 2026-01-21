📚 Southasia Review of Books - 14 January 2026

In Maryam & Son (Context, January 2026), Mirza Waheed turns the lens away from the spectacle of war to its aftermath. When Maryam Ali’s son disappears and is linked to conflict abroad, she confronts grief, surveillance and suspicion, while navigating a fraught emotional entanglement with a state official. At its core, the novel traces the psychological erosion of families left behind by distant wars.



The acclaimed writer Daniyal Mueenuddin also returns with This Is Where the Serpent Lives (Penguin, January 2026), a sweeping novel of class, ambition and moral compromise in contemporary Pakistan. Moving between feudal estates and chaotic cities, the book follows a web of characters bound by power, loyalty, violence and love, offering an intimate yet epic portrait of a society shaped by caste, capital and corruption.



From Deepa Anappara, the author of Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line, comes The Last of Earth (Penguin, January 2026), an ambitious historical novel set in 19th-century Tibet. Following an Indian surveyor-spy and an English woman explorer on parallel journeys into a forbidden land, the novel interrogates friendship, ambition and the colonial urge to map, conquer and leave a mark.



Unfolding by Rahul Singh (HarperCollins India, January 2026) is set in contemporary Kolkata and brings together the lives of a queer couple navigating intimacy and a working-class Muslim woman rethinking her marriage. Moving beyond familiar queer narratives in literature, the novel explores how love, family and home are negotiated across class, faith and desire, revealing quiet parallels between seemingly disparate lives.



In Good Arguments (Simon & Schuster, January 2026), Deepika Arwind crafts a tender coming-of-age novel set in Bangalore’s theatre world. As Delphi discovers the stage, opens a company, and comes of age amid the protests following the horrific 2012 gangrape, questions of art, politics and ownership of stories begin to collide onstage and off.



Nina McConigley’s How to Commit a Postcolonial Murder (Penguin, January 2026) is a darkly comic, sharply political novel set in 1980s Wyoming. Narrated by a teenage Indian-American girl, it unravels family violence, diaspora identity and colonial history with wit and unsettling clarity, asking what inheritance really means and who bears its cost.