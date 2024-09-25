Sri Lanka’s presidential election – Southasia Weekly #32
Sri Lanka’s presidential election – Southasia Weekly #32

Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on

This week at Himal

As Sri Lanka goes to the polls, Marlon Ariyasinghe lays out the top 3 presidential candidates vying for people’s votes in the first election since the 2022 economic crisis that sparked mass protests calling for systemic change. With no clear frontrunner, this election is already being described as Sri Lanka’s most open and unpredictable election yet. Don’t forget to read Tisaranee Gunasekara’s recently published deep dive into presidential incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe’s political life and trajectory.

Abhishek Dey writes about how the Bharatiya Janata Party’s reduced seat count in India’s election prompted public rebuke from the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, offering a rare glimpse into the recurring power struggle between the two organisations. 

In the latest edition of the State of Southasia podcast, host Nayantara Narayanan talks to film journalist Anna M M Vetticad about the recently released Hema Committee report on gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. Vetticad discusses the findings and flaws of the report, institutionalised misogyny in Malayalam cinema and why the report marks a moment of reckoning for the broader film industries in India.

Modi’s tussle with the RSS echoes old power struggles within India’s Hindu Right
State of Southasia #09: Anna M M Vetticad on the gender reckoning in Malayalam cinema – and India’s film industries
Sri Lanka enters a presidential election like no other before it

This week in Southasia

Kashmir votes in assembly elections for the first time in a decade 

This week, residents of India-administered Kashmir turned out to vote in the first assembly election held in a decade, and the first since India abrogated Kashmir’s special status in 2019. So far, a voter turnout of 61,1 percent has been recorded in phase 1 of the polls. In a surprise twist, the pro-independence Awami Ittehad Party aligned with the banned political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami days before the assembly elections in a bid to unseat more established regional parties. 

Kashmir residents also voted in the May parliamentary elections in record numbers, ending years of poll boycotts, often at the behest of separatist groups who argued that participation in elections would only amount to acceptance of central government rule. While New Delhi emphasised the peaceful nature of the May elections, residents in India-administered Kashmir voted for the Awami Ittehad Party led by the pro-independence Sheikh Abdul Rashid, better known as Engineer Rashid. In doing so, voters registered their displeasure with both New Delhi’s ‘iron-hand’ approach and pro establishment regional parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party. It remains to be seen whether the pattern observed during the Lok Sabha elections will continue in the assembly elections, with the final results set to be released on 8 October.

Elsewhere in Southasia 📡

Only in Southasia

Recently residents of Uttarakhand were surprised by a novel solution proposed by BJP lawmaker and actress Hema Malini to keep the shores of the Ganga river clean - she performed a ‘Ganga dance ballet’ on the shores of the river. As netizens quipped, perhaps the state government need not have spent 33,000 crores (or USD 3.9 billion) on cleaning the river over the years - they could have summoned Hema Malini instead.

@DrJain21

From the archive

Sri Lanka's great IMF lie (February 2023)

As Sri Lanka goes to the polls this weekend and the third review of the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility is scheduled for after the elections, Ahilan Kadirgamar and Devaka Gunawardena’s piece is worth revisiting. Ahilan and Devaka write that decades of looking to the IMF have brought only crises for Sri Lanka, and urging a new mode of development instead. Shiran Illanperuma’s review of Asoka Bandarage’s ‘Crisis and the World’ on the deep roots of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is also worth a revisit.

Southasia Weekly
Himal Southasian
