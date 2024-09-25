Sri Lanka’s presidential election – Southasia Weekly #32

Kashmir residents also voted in the May parliamentary elections in record numbers, ending years of poll boycotts, often at the behest of separatist groups who argued that participation in elections would only amount to acceptance of central government rule. While New Delhi emphasised the peaceful nature of the May elections, residents in India-administered Kashmir voted for the Awami Ittehad Party led by the pro-independence Sheikh Abdul Rashid, better known as Engineer Rashid. In doing so, voters registered their displeasure with both New Delhi’s ‘iron-hand’ approach and pro establishment regional parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party. It remains to be seen whether the pattern observed during the Lok Sabha elections will continue in the assembly elections, with the final results set to be released on 8 October.