🐅🐆The human toll of big-cat conservation – Southasia Weekly #102

This week, investigative reports revealed the reason that Afghanistan’s internet blackout in September 2025 lasted only two days, in the process exposing a deepening rift within the Taliban leadership as Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada clashed with more pragmatic commanders over his harsh policies. Two distinct groups have emerged within Taliban leadership – one loyal to Akhundzada and his vision of a strict Islamic Emirate, and a second group of powerful Taliban members based in Kabul, including Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who want to engage with the world outside Afghanistan, build the country’s economy and allow women and girls access to education. It was the Kabul faction which intervened when the Taliban imposed a nationwide internet blackout in September 2025, which the regime claimed was due to damaged fibre optic lines, restoring internet access after public backlash – a rare example of rebellion against Akhundzada’s leadership. In a newly released audio clip Akhundzada warned that internal disagreements would lead to the fall of the emirate.

Since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover, Afghans have faced economic collapse, mass displacement, and sporadic violence from rival militant groups like Islamic State Khorasan Province, exemplified by a recent Kabul hotel explosion that killed six Afghans and a Chinese national, with Chinese citizens increasingly being targeted by the Islamic State. Akhundzada’s ultra-conservative stance, including on women’s access to education, is a further point of internal strain for the regime, alienating the more pragmatic leadership figures in Kabul and risking governance paralysis amidst Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, with over 21 million people reportedly in urgent need of assistance in 2026.