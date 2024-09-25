Tamil Nadu's fight against the Modi model, caste in Indian dance and more – Southasia Weekly #16

Over the past few days, a single, artificially generated image emblazoned with the text ‘All eyes on Rafah’ has been shared more than 46 million times on Instagram stories. Something about this image, with its sanitised, orderly rows of tents and clear blue skies made it appealing to millions (it helped that the image easily bypassed graphic content filters on Instagram). Among those who shared the image were Bollywood celebrities who normally steer clear of politics, or who have pandered to Hindu nationalist rhetoric in the past; including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. While Bollywood couldn’t resist jumping on the latest social media trend to showcase their social consciousness, Southasia had different ideas. Within days, similarly artificial images were being circulated in India, with the phrase ‘All eyes on Hindus in Pakistan’, and #BoycottBollywood was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) as Hindu nationalists lashed out at their favourite actors for condemning the bombing of displaced Palestinians. As one social media user pointed out, that takes a special kind of inferiority complex.