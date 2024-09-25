Tamil Nadu's fight against the Modi model, caste in Indian dance and more – Southasia Weekly #16
Gihan de Chickera
Tamil Nadu's fight against the Modi model, caste in Indian dance and more – Southasia Weekly #16

Raisa Wickrematunge

This week at Himal

This week, as the Indian election approaches a close, Himal published the final two stories in our special series ‘Modi’s India from the Edges’, examining the impact and meaning of Narendra Modi’s decade in power as seen from India’s neighbouring countries as well as Indian territories beyond the BJP’s power base.

Bhuchang K Tsering writes that Modi’s uncoordinated approach to Tibet is giving China a strategic advantage. And A S Paneerselvan unpacks how Tamil Nadu’s resistance to the BJP has provided India with an alternative to the Modi model, and an opposition electoral alliance.

While the world’s eyes have been firmly on India as the country votes, we at Himal have insisted on offering a distinctly Southasian view of the Indian election – centering the many regional implications of the rise of Hindu nationalism, and also giving space to clear-eyed, independent analysis of Indian domestic politics of the kind lacking in the county’s own compromised mainstream media. We need your support to continue our ​​in-depth, independent journalism on India and all of Southasia, and to keep it paywall-free and open-access for all regardless of borders or economic means. 

Beyond the series, we also published Ranjana Dave’s review essay discussing three recent books that draw attention to how dancers’ gender and sexuality is controlled by the caste mechanisms embedded in modern Indian society. 

As temperatures continue to soar across the Subcontinent, it’s a good time to revisit and listen to a recent episode of Himal’s State of Southasia podcast, where we spoke to the environmental social scientist Chandni Singh on the real threats of record-breaking heatwaves for the region. 

Tamil Nadu has led the fight against the BJP and the Modi model
Modi’s uncoordinated approach on Tibet gives China the advantage
Dance and performance across boundaries of caste, gender and citizenship in India
State of Southasia #04: Counting the costs of another historic heatwave as Southasia braces for a scorching summer

This week in Southasia

Gihan de Chickera

Cyclone Remal underscores impact of climate change in the Bay of Bengal

At least 39 people were killed and more than one million people evacuated after cyclone Remal made landfall in coastal India and southern Bangladesh. Northeast India was impacted by landslides, with the collapse of a stone quarry in Mizoram claiming 14 lives. Power-cuts impacted nearly 3 million people in Bangladesh and thousands in West Bengal as heavy rain and winds hit power-lines. Across the border in Bangladesh, the cylone damaged 150,000 houses. The Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, displaced by violence in Myanmar and recently impacted by a devastating fire that left 4000 refugees without shelter, are particularly vulnerable to landslides.

Meteorologists pointed out that cyclone Remal was one of the longest lasting storms in Bangladesh, with its impacts being felt for at least 45 hours. Studies have shown that this is due to climate change, with warmer water in the Bay of Bengal leading to more extreme weather events. As these events increase in intensity, policymakers will have to do more in terms of disaster preparedness and climate adaptation, to protect the lives and livelihoods of millions across Southasia. 

Elsewhere in Southasia 📡

Only in Southasia

Over the past few days, a single, artificially generated image emblazoned with the text ‘All eyes on Rafah’ has been shared more than 46 million times on Instagram stories. Something about this image, with its sanitised, orderly rows of tents and clear blue skies made it appealing to millions (it helped that the image easily bypassed graphic content filters on Instagram). Among those who shared the image were Bollywood celebrities who normally steer clear of politics, or who have pandered to Hindu nationalist rhetoric in the past; including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. While Bollywood couldn’t resist jumping on the latest social media trend to showcase their social consciousness, Southasia had different ideas. Within days, similarly artificial images were being circulated in India, with the phrase ‘All eyes on Hindus in Pakistan’, and #BoycottBollywood was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) as Hindu nationalists lashed out at their favourite actors for condemning the bombing of displaced Palestinians. As one social media user pointed out, that takes a special kind of inferiority complex.

@divya_gandotra

From the archive

A requiem for the Jaffna library (January 2014)

As 31 May marks the burning of the Jaffna public library in Sri Lanka, Sundar Ganesan's article is worth revisiting. Ganesan writes about the library's collection of 16,000 books, magazines and manuscripts, including rare historical material. He notes that the government at the time, headed by J R Jayewardene, showed no interest in holding an inquiry. Ganesan writes that the rise and fall of the Jaffna Public Library is a reminder of the history of Tamil's achievements in Sri Lanka, and of the ethnic tensions that form part of that history. 

Have any feedback, questions, comments? Write to us here. We would love to hear from you!
