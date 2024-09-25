The saga of Ranil Wickremesinghe – Southasia Weekly #31

The events of the past week bring fresh attention to the conflict in Manipur, which has been simmering for more than a year. The violence is fuelled by ethnic tensions between the dominant Meitei community who primarily live in Imphal Valley and the predominantly hill-dwelling Kuki community, as well as underlying economic concerns including competition over quotas for government jobs and education quotas, land conflict and more. The prolonged violence has shattered friendships and revealed ingrained ethnic chauvinism across the Northeast. It has also led to pointed questions about the lack of intervention on the part of India’s central government, while others point to the BJP’s lack of understanding of the linguistic and ethnic dynamics in Manipur which has only exacerbated tensions.