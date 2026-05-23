📚 Southasia Review of Books - 20 May 2026

Hello reader,



In a recent conversation on the Southasia Review of Books podcast, the writer Jerry Pinto captured something essential about translation: “Language is our best opportunity to understand what other people are like, what other people think, what other people’s lives are like, and we can’t squander that opportunity.”



It’s a lovely way to think about translation – as both the movement of words from one language into another and as an act of reaching across distances that might otherwise be impossible. Stories travel differently through translation, and in a region as linguistically diverse (yet increasingly fragmented) as Southasia, that kind of literary crossing is especially urgent.



This is also something we care deeply about at Himal, particularly through our annual Fiction Fest, which creates space for new Southasian writing and translation to find readers across borders.



So I’m thrilled to share that Himal’s Fiction Fest 2026 will run from 8 to 19 June, featuring six original translations of Southasian fiction. This year’s online launch event, organised in partnership with the Armory Square Prize for South Asian Literature in Translation, will feature a conversation with the International Booker Prize-winning writer and translator Deepa Bhasthi and the scholar, poet and translator Parwana Fayyaz. The winner of the 2026 Armory Square Prize will also be announced at the event.



Click the link here to register, and I hope you’ll join us in celebrating of Southasian fiction in translation.



Himal’s independent regional journalism – the kind that spotlights translation, literary exchange and critical conversation across Southasia – is made possible by readers like you. Your support helps these stories travel further, so if you value this work, please consider becoming a paying Himal Patron today.