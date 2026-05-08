📚 Southasia Review of Books - 8 May 2026

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Books have a way of revealing what states are most afraid of. That felt especially clear over the last few weeks with the Sri Lankan government’s continued detention of multiple titles by the Tamil writer Theepachelvan Piratheepan. Published in Chennai and imported into Sri Lanka earlier this year, I Wage War Through Words and Even Now There Are Two Countries Here were part of a larger consignment seized by customs. After a state review process, only some of his books were released, while copies of these two remain withheld.



The episode recalls the 2020 arrest of the poet and teacher Ahnaf Jazeem under Sri Lanka’s Prevention of Terrorism Act over his Tamil poetry collection Navarasam, among the allegations levelled against him. Meanwhile, books written by military figures accused of wartime abuses continue to circulate freely and are often publicly celebrated in the country. (See Frances Harrison’s piece for Himal on how a sanctioned former Sri Lankan navy chief’s memoir contains potential admissions relevant to alleged war crimes.) Nearly 17 years after the end of Sri Lanka’s Civil War, Tamil writing on memory, grief and political violence continues to be treated with suspicion.



With SaRB, we often return to the idea that literature matters because it preserves the stories states would rather flatten or forget. That impulse toward cultural resistance also echoes through Palden Gyal’s review essay published this week, which explores how Tibetan comedians and rappers use satire to push back against Chinese surveillance and authoritarianism. Across Southasia, censorship rarely arrives only as an outright ban anymore – it also works through delays, intimidation, bureaucracy and selective silence. Which is precisely why independent publishing and criticism is so important.



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