🇳🇵🗳️ Old vs new in the Nepal election – Himal Virtual Cover, March 2026

“Nothing that comes next will be easy,” a Himal piece on the day after Nepal’s 2025 Gen Z uprising said. And so it has proved.



One of the most dramatic weeks in Nepal’s political history ended with a new interim prime minister nominated via an online poll. Demands for a swift new election will culminate in a vote this Thursday, 5 March, where Nepalis will choose between backing established political forces or opting for new faces and parties.