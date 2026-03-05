🇳🇵🗳️ Old vs new in the Nepal election – Himal Virtual Cover, March 2026
🇳🇵🗳️ Old vs new in the Nepal election – Himal Virtual Cover, March 2026

Can Balen Shah and the RSP upset the political establishment as Nepal’s voters decide on a way forward after the Gen Z uprising?
Roman Gautam

Roman Gautam is the Editor of Himal Southasian.

Published on

Dear reader,

“Nothing that comes next will be easy,” a Himal piece on the day after Nepal’s 2025 Gen Z uprising said. And so it has proved.

One of the most dramatic weeks in Nepal’s political history ended with a new interim prime minister nominated via an online poll. Demands for a swift new election will culminate in a vote this Thursday, 5 March, where Nepalis will choose between backing established political forces or opting for new faces and parties. 

Himal’s virtual cover for March 2026 brings you analysis and conversations to understand Nepal’s pivotal post-uprising election amid the country’s famously fractured and fractious politics. We include a selection of our coverage of the Gen Z uprising.

The institutional stakes of Nepal’s post-uprising election

After the Gen Z protests, Nepalis will choose between distinct political personalities – Balen Shah, Gagan Thapa and K P Sharma Oli – and different directions for the country’s democracy

by Sanjeev Satgainya

Podcast: Parties, power and the promise of change in Nepal

Journalist Pranaya Rana and law student Anjali Sah talk to Himal editors about the tired persistence of the Nepal's political old guard and whether a new generation of politics is genuinely possible

by The Editors

How online abuse and patriarchy hold back women in the Nepal election

In Nepal’s 2026 general election, only a tenth of candidates for direct election are women, and online abuse combined with patriarchy skews the political field against them

by Pranaya Rana and Niruta Khatri

How the Left veered right in Nepal

As K P Sharma Oli battles the newcomer Balen Shah in the 2026 Nepal election, the CPN-UML’s turn to cronyism and conservative nationalism under his watch is thrown into stark relief

by Amish Raj Mulmi

Himal Interviews: How Gen Z shook up Nepal’s entrenched political class

The poet Ujjwalla Maharjan, law student Anjali Sah and climate activist Tashi Lhazom talk about how a new Nepal must pay attention to marginalised groups

by Nayantara Narayanan

Nepal’s horrific reckoning with its failed political class

After anti-corruption Gen Z protests and a deadly uprising forced the prime minister and government to resign, Nepal searches for a new politics that can jettison its failed establishment

by Roman Gautam

Watch out for more coverage of Nepal further into March as the results and the full implications of the vote become clear.

All best

Roman Gautam
Editor, Himal Southasian

