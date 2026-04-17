📚 Southasia Review of Books - 17 April 2025

Hello reader,



April marks Dalit History Month – observed to coincide with the birth anniversary of the iconic Dalit leader and intellectual B R Ambedkar on 14 April – and with it, a moment to turn to histories told from the vantage point of those long subjected to caste oppression.



In a review essay we published recently, Shainal Verma unpacks how caste survives beneath India’s claims to modernity – both in how deeply it structures everyday life and how effectively it is obscured. Across Southasia, we have not been taught enough, or have not made the effort to learn enough, about how caste has shaped our past and present.



And yet, Dalit writers, thinkers and activists have never stopped writing. What has changed, especially in recent decades, is the scale of their visibility. A rich and growing body of work in English and across regional languages has been steadily reshaping the Southasian literary landscape. These writings carry anger and memory; they document structural violence, but also intimacy, humour and everyday life. Above all, they insist on the complexity of Dalit experience.



Reading these works matters not just because they bear witness, but because they unsettle the terms on which history itself has been written. They ask: who gets to narrate Dalit lives, and whose voices are recognised?



With the Southasia Review of Books, this is something we think about often – how to keep making space for writing that challenges dominant frames, and how to bring these conversations to a wider readership. If this work resonates with you, please consider supporting us to help sustain Himal’s independent, critical journalism.